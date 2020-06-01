All apartments in Valrico
Last updated November 25 2019 at 7:52 PM

2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE

2528 Brimhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Brimhollow Drive, Valrico, FL 33596
Original Buckhorn Estate

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3/2/2 in highly desirable Buckhorn Estates neighborhood. Upgraded kitchen cabinetry with all stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and range. Kitchen has pass through serving window to the screened lanai. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. This home features laminate/tile throughout, formal dining area, formal living room and separate family room with fireplace and 3 panel slider door leading to screened lanai. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, master bath with dual sinks, oversized soaking tub with separate oversized shower stall. House sits on a 2700sq ft corner lot with plenty of space for relaxing. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, interstate access and Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club (membership fees apply). NO SMOKING & NO PETS. $75 PER ADULT Re/Max application fee. Once approved $1650 rent is due and $1700 due at signing.

***Interior will be painted and landscaping cleaned up and home pressure washed***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
