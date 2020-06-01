2528 BRIMHOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2/2 in highly desirable Buckhorn Estates neighborhood. Upgraded kitchen cabinetry with all stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and range. Kitchen has pass through serving window to the screened lanai. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. This home features laminate/tile throughout, formal dining area, formal living room and separate family room with fireplace and 3 panel slider door leading to screened lanai. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, master bath with dual sinks, oversized soaking tub with separate oversized shower stall. House sits on a 2700sq ft corner lot with plenty of space for relaxing. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, interstate access and Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club (membership fees apply). NO SMOKING & NO PETS. $75 PER ADULT Re/Max application fee. Once approved $1650 rent is due and $1700 due at signing.



***Interior will be painted and landscaping cleaned up and home pressure washed***