Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2526 Peekskill Rd

2526 Peekskill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Peekskill Rd, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Please Call Christopher Skoff 727.260.3208 This 2600 sq ft 4/3 home has a beautiful pool, bonus room and 3 way split floor plan. Florida living at it's finest! Features in the pool also include a low maintenance salt water system, durable brick paver decking, and a screened lanai. Inside, you will find a spacious kitchen with maple cabinetry, gas range, dinette area and yards of granite to showcase. The upstairs offers a sizable bonus room with a bedroom and bathroom. Community is located in Valrico near shopping, dining and more. Home also has reclaimed water!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Peekskill Rd have any available units?
2526 Peekskill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2526 Peekskill Rd have?
Some of 2526 Peekskill Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Peekskill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Peekskill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Peekskill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Peekskill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2526 Peekskill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Peekskill Rd offers parking.
Does 2526 Peekskill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Peekskill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Peekskill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2526 Peekskill Rd has a pool.
Does 2526 Peekskill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2526 Peekskill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Peekskill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Peekskill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2526 Peekskill Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2526 Peekskill Rd has units with air conditioning.
