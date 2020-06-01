2526 Peekskill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Please Call Christopher Skoff 727.260.3208 This 2600 sq ft 4/3 home has a beautiful pool, bonus room and 3 way split floor plan. Florida living at it's finest! Features in the pool also include a low maintenance salt water system, durable brick paver decking, and a screened lanai. Inside, you will find a spacious kitchen with maple cabinetry, gas range, dinette area and yards of granite to showcase. The upstairs offers a sizable bonus room with a bedroom and bathroom. Community is located in Valrico near shopping, dining and more. Home also has reclaimed water!!