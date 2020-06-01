1612 BRILLIANT CUT WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Gated!!! Resort Clubhouse!! No carpet!! Newer High-quality wood flooring!!! Fresh interior painted!! Pond view!! NO back yard neighbors!!!! Brand new appliances!! Remodeled bathroom and laundry! GORGEOUS property offers 2359 Sqft with 4 beds/3bath/3car garages locates in fantastic gated Diamond Hill Community. Tiled foyer with soaring ceilings, Formal dining room, and living room welcomes you home!! Wonderful design and nature paint with the window treatment makes the gorgeous cozy. High-quality wood floor covers the entire property except wet area offers tile! newly installed tile in the bathroom. Three way split bedroom plan great for family or mother-in-law suite! The Chef will love this open kitchen with a lot of cabinets and Corian count top with all brand new high-end appliances!! Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room with great for family fun and entertaining in the screened lanai with the pond view! The large master suite has a huge walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower, tub and dual vanities! Upgrade light fixture and fans make you enjoy every minute! Diamond Hill is centrally located and a Well established Gated community mature landscaping and a spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, fitness room, playground, basketball. It is easily accessible to I-4 & Hwy SR60 for commuting to Tampa, MacDill AFB, Plant City, and Lakeland. All the major stores, supermarkets, and Brandon shopping mall are in a reasonable distance.