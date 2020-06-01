Amenities
Welcome to 1110 Soaring Osprey Way! Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a charming, beautifully landscaped yard, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, lots of shaded space, and a screened-in patio area for enjoying your morning coffee. The interior features an open layout, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms, spacious bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with all-white cabinetry, updated appliances, and a breakfast bar. This home is available for immediate occupancy and is conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Make this your home and apply today!