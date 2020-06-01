Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 1110 Soaring Osprey Way! Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a charming, beautifully landscaped yard, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, lots of shaded space, and a screened-in patio area for enjoying your morning coffee. The interior features an open layout, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms, spacious bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with all-white cabinetry, updated appliances, and a breakfast bar. This home is available for immediate occupancy and is conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Make this your home and apply today!