4119 Coralbrooke Grove Available 07/10/20 AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY 2020!! Spacious 3 BD 2 BA home on conservation!! - Rent: $1,598.00 Deposit: $1,598.00



MOVE IN JULY 2020!! Spacious home with open foyer tile entry! Home offers a beautiful kitchen with plenty of space that opens to family/living combo! Master bath has double sink area as well as large relaxing garden tub with separate shower! Sliding glass door from master bedroom to open back yard area!!! Backyard faces conservation with nice peaceful view!!! Spacious laundry room to install your washer and dryer!!



This home has so much to offer!!



Near Siemens & Waterford Lakes! Easy access to 417, 408, East Colonial (50) and other major highways! Just minutes away from shopping, dinning, and entertainment! Enjoy community pool, tennis & Club house!!!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact Agent, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.



Schools:

Elementary - Bonneville

Middle - Corner Lake

High - East River



*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



* WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8*



No Pets Allowed



