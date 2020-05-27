All apartments in University
4119 Coralbrooke Grove

4119 Coralbrooke Grove · No Longer Available
Location

4119 Coralbrooke Grove, University, FL 32826
Sanctuary

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
4119 Coralbrooke Grove Available 07/10/20 AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY 2020!! Spacious 3 BD 2 BA home on conservation!! - Rent: $1,598.00 Deposit: $1,598.00

MOVE IN JULY 2020!! Spacious home with open foyer tile entry! Home offers a beautiful kitchen with plenty of space that opens to family/living combo! Master bath has double sink area as well as large relaxing garden tub with separate shower! Sliding glass door from master bedroom to open back yard area!!! Backyard faces conservation with nice peaceful view!!! Spacious laundry room to install your washer and dryer!!

This home has so much to offer!!

Near Siemens & Waterford Lakes! Easy access to 417, 408, East Colonial (50) and other major highways! Just minutes away from shopping, dinning, and entertainment! Enjoy community pool, tennis & Club house!!!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact Agent, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.

Schools:
Elementary - Bonneville
Middle - Corner Lake
High - East River

*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

* WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4283800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Coralbrooke Grove have any available units?
4119 Coralbrooke Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 4119 Coralbrooke Grove have?
Some of 4119 Coralbrooke Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Coralbrooke Grove currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Coralbrooke Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Coralbrooke Grove pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Coralbrooke Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 4119 Coralbrooke Grove offer parking?
No, 4119 Coralbrooke Grove does not offer parking.
Does 4119 Coralbrooke Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4119 Coralbrooke Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Coralbrooke Grove have a pool?
Yes, 4119 Coralbrooke Grove has a pool.
Does 4119 Coralbrooke Grove have accessible units?
No, 4119 Coralbrooke Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Coralbrooke Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Coralbrooke Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4119 Coralbrooke Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 4119 Coralbrooke Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

