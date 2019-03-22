All apartments in Union Park
Last updated March 22 2019 at 12:42 AM

734 Dunhill Drive

734 Dunhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

734 Dunhill Drive, Union Park, FL 32825
Union Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. For more information please call 321-236-6009 Monday through Friday 8:30AM-5:30PM. You can also visit us at www.msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Dunhill Drive have any available units?
734 Dunhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
Is 734 Dunhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
734 Dunhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Dunhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Dunhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 734 Dunhill Drive offer parking?
No, 734 Dunhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 734 Dunhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Dunhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Dunhill Drive have a pool?
No, 734 Dunhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 734 Dunhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 734 Dunhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Dunhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Dunhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 Dunhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 Dunhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
