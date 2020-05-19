2209 Vincent Rd. - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Apply at: https://lucentinvestments.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



One room in the properly.

Included: Private Room with key lock. All Utilities, 1000MB Download Fiber High speed, Wi-Fi Bathroom (Shared with one other) Use of Kitchen: Stove, microwave, and dishwasher (Shared with others) Use of Refrigerator (Shared with 2 others ) Use of large back yard ft. Free street parking. Restrictions/Requirements: No smoking or illegal drug use. No food storage in the rented room, you will have your own pantry. Single person. Must have job and own a vehicle. Respectful of others privacy/safety. No pets.

Charming 4 Bedroom home.

Located 10 minutes from Waterford Lakes, 10 mins from UCF and 5 mins from Valencia College. Boardwalk Bowling with over 80 lanes in walking distance!