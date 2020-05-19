All apartments in Union Park
Find more places like 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Park, FL
/
2209 Vincent Rd. - 2
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

2209 Vincent Rd. - 2

2209 Vincent Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2209 Vincent Road, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Apply at: https://lucentinvestments.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

One room in the properly.
Included: Private Room with key lock. All Utilities, 1000MB Download Fiber High speed, Wi-Fi Bathroom (Shared with one other) Use of Kitchen: Stove, microwave, and dishwasher (Shared with others) Use of Refrigerator (Shared with 2 others ) Use of large back yard ft. Free street parking. Restrictions/Requirements: No smoking or illegal drug use. No food storage in the rented room, you will have your own pantry. Single person. Must have job and own a vehicle. Respectful of others privacy/safety. No pets.
Charming 4 Bedroom home.
Located 10 minutes from Waterford Lakes, 10 mins from UCF and 5 mins from Valencia College. Boardwalk Bowling with over 80 lanes in walking distance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 have any available units?
2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 have?
Some of 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Park.
Does 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 offers parking.
Does 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 have a pool?
No, 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2209 Vincent Rd. - 2 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLGoldenrod, FLAzalea Park, FLConway, FLBithlo, FLWedgefield, FL
Fern Park, FLFairview Shores, FLLongwood, FLPine Castle, FLLake Mary, FLOak Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLPine Hills, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology