Union Park, FL
2125 River Park Blvd
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

2125 River Park Blvd

2125 River Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2125 River Park Boulevard, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a2fcf900b ---- Live in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath Southeast Orlando Home includes 2 car garage, kitchen appliances, living Room, dining area, breakfast bar, ceramic tile, carpet, inside laundry w. w/d hookups. Also enjoy entertaining in your fenced-in backyard which includes a covered porch. Our office caps roommates at three per property. Pet friendly home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. For more information contact Shawn at 407-571-1404. Carpet Ceramic Tile Oven Stove Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 River Park Blvd have any available units?
2125 River Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 2125 River Park Blvd have?
Some of 2125 River Park Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 River Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2125 River Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 River Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 River Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2125 River Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2125 River Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 2125 River Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 River Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 River Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 2125 River Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2125 River Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2125 River Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 River Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 River Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 River Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2125 River Park Blvd has units with air conditioning.
