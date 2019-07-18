2125 River Park Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a2fcf900b ---- Live in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath Southeast Orlando Home includes 2 car garage, kitchen appliances, living Room, dining area, breakfast bar, ceramic tile, carpet, inside laundry w. w/d hookups. Also enjoy entertaining in your fenced-in backyard which includes a covered porch. Our office caps roommates at three per property. Pet friendly home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. For more information contact Shawn at 407-571-1404. Carpet Ceramic Tile Oven Stove Washer / Dryer Hookups