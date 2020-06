Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Blind Pass Lagoon top floor 2 bed 2 bath open water views of the intercoastal waterway and the pool. Perfect location, directly across from the beach and steps to many restaurants and shopping nearby. The condo is very spacious and has great views from the large balcony accessible from the living room and master suite. there is fishing pier for your use. The condo is completely furnished and has every amenity you will need for your stay. Washer and dryer inside the condo, There is a poolside storage that contains beach chairs and pool toys. There is also a large covered area next to the pool with table and chairs for your personal use. The rates do vary with the season. Please call for rates. Sorry no pets