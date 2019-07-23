All apartments in Treasure Island
Treasure Island, FL
8565 W GULF BOULEVARD
8565 W GULF BOULEVARD

8565 West Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8565 West Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
pet friendly
Live on Sunset Beach! Enjoy simple, beach side living. Updated & modern second floor studio condo. Condo is completely furnished with everything you need to start relaxing. Just bring your clothes and a tooth brush. Sunset Cove condo complex has a well maintained swimming pool with tiki umbrellas and lounge chairs. Look off the back dock for dolphins and fish! Right across the quiet residential street is Sunset Beach on the Gulf of Mexico with private gate access to the beach. Witness the most beautiful sunsets. Walking distance to Caddy's, Katiki, Taco Bus, 7-11 and Sea Dog's for living the ultimate Beach Life! 2 month minimum lease is required, lease not to exceed past 1/15/2020. Cable & wifi included, electric requires a $250 deposit and electric is paid monthly to ACT property mgr, based on usage. Move in requirements: $50 rental application fee, $750 Security deposit ($500 security dep + $250 electric dep.) & First & Last month's rent. ($3000 TOTAL) No pets allowed, no smoking in unit, no exceptions. Shared coin laundry room in condo complex on first floor. Call Roger to schedule a showing and start enjoying paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
8565 W GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8565 W GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8565 W GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
