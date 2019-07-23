8565 W GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Live on Sunset Beach! Enjoy simple, beach side living. Updated & modern second floor studio condo. Condo is completely furnished with everything you need to start relaxing. Just bring your clothes and a tooth brush. Sunset Cove condo complex has a well maintained swimming pool with tiki umbrellas and lounge chairs. Look off the back dock for dolphins and fish! Right across the quiet residential street is Sunset Beach on the Gulf of Mexico with private gate access to the beach. Witness the most beautiful sunsets. Walking distance to Caddy's, Katiki, Taco Bus, 7-11 and Sea Dog's for living the ultimate Beach Life! 2 month minimum lease is required, lease not to exceed past 1/15/2020. Cable & wifi included, electric requires a $250 deposit and electric is paid monthly to ACT property mgr, based on usage. Move in requirements: $50 rental application fee, $750 Security deposit ($500 security dep + $250 electric dep.) & First & Last month's rent. ($3000 TOTAL) No pets allowed, no smoking in unit, no exceptions. Shared coin laundry room in condo complex on first floor. Call Roger to schedule a showing and start enjoying paradise.