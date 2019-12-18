All apartments in Treasure Island
745 126TH AVENUE
745 126TH AVENUE

745 126th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

745 126th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
NEW POOL HEATER, NEW FLOORS, NEW WASHER AND DRYER

Huge Corner lot on Cul-De-Sac! Amazing Open Water Views of Boca Ciega Bay, located on the Isle of Capri, a Premier Boating Community. Merely 5 minutes to our Famous John's Pass Village and the Gulf of Mexico by boat. The Heated Pool is screened in, paved Deck/Patio and Outdoor Furniture. Nestled in the World-Famous Treasure Island Beach Community you are minutes to the soft sandy beaches, Community Recreation Center, 4-5-Star Restaurants, Boat Rentals, Parasailing, Dolphin Watching & Deep Sea Fishing Trips. Relax & enjoy the Salt Sea Air while you BBQ on your Waterfront Poolside Patio.

Truly the best of Florida Living, this 2 Bed, 3 Bath home offers a Garage, Spacious Driveway, 2 Living Rooms, Fully Furnished and move in ready.
Annual rental lease is $5500 a month 1st, last, security required. Cleaning fee and background checks required.
Monthly 30 Day Minimum Vacation Rental - Prices Vary Depending on Season - Please Inquire about your Dates

AMENITIES:

Pool
Roku Live Streaming TV's
Furnished
Kitchen Stocked with CookWare
Garbage
Washer and Dryer
2 Car Garage
Office
Less than 5 minutes drive to the Beach

There are always events, festivals and adventures happening here in the area of St. Petersburg/Tampa Bay. With the Gulf Waters, Fishing, Sports, the Dali & Fine Arts Museum along with easy to travel to Theme Parks you will have plenty of areas to explore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 126TH AVENUE have any available units?
745 126TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 745 126TH AVENUE have?
Some of 745 126TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 745 126TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
745 126TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 126TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 745 126TH AVENUE is not pet friendly.
Does 745 126TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 745 126TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 745 126TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 126TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 126TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 745 126TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 745 126TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 745 126TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 745 126TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 126TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 126TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 126TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
