745 126TH AVENUE

NEW POOL HEATER, NEW FLOORS, NEW WASHER AND DRYER
Huge Corner lot on Cul-De-Sac! Amazing Open Water Views of Boca Ciega Bay, located on the Isle of Capri, a Premier Boating Community. Merely 5 minutes to our Famous John's Pass Village and the Gulf of Mexico by boat. The Heated Pool is screened in, paved Deck/Patio and Outdoor Furniture. Nestled in the World-Famous Treasure Island Beach Community you are minutes to the soft sandy beaches, Community Recreation Center, 4-5-Star Restaurants, Boat Rentals, Parasailing, Dolphin Watching & Deep Sea Fishing Trips. Relax & enjoy the Salt Sea Air while you BBQ on your Waterfront Poolside Patio.
Truly the best of Florida Living, this 2 Bed, 3 Bath home offers a Garage, Spacious Driveway, 2 Living Rooms, Fully Furnished and move in ready.
Annual rental lease is $5500 a month 1st, last, security required. Cleaning fee and background checks required.
Monthly 30 Day Minimum Vacation Rental - Prices Vary Depending on Season - Please Inquire about your Dates
AMENITIES:
Pool
Roku Live Streaming TV’s
Furnished
Kitchen Stocked with CookWare
Garbage
Washer and Dryer
2 Car Garage
Office
Less than 5 minutes drive to the Beach
There are always events, festivals and adventures happening here in the area of St. Petersburg/Tampa Bay. With the Gulf Waters, Fishing, Sports, the Dali & Fine Arts Museum along with easy to travel to Theme Parks you will have plenty of areas to explore.