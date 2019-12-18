745 126TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

NEW POOL HEATER, NEW FLOORS, NEW WASHER AND DRYER



Huge Corner lot on Cul-De-Sac! Amazing Open Water Views of Boca Ciega Bay, located on the Isle of Capri, a Premier Boating Community. Merely 5 minutes to our Famous John's Pass Village and the Gulf of Mexico by boat. The Heated Pool is screened in, paved Deck/Patio and Outdoor Furniture. Nestled in the World-Famous Treasure Island Beach Community you are minutes to the soft sandy beaches, Community Recreation Center, 4-5-Star Restaurants, Boat Rentals, Parasailing, Dolphin Watching & Deep Sea Fishing Trips. Relax & enjoy the Salt Sea Air while you BBQ on your Waterfront Poolside Patio.



Truly the best of Florida Living, this 2 Bed, 3 Bath home offers a Garage, Spacious Driveway, 2 Living Rooms, Fully Furnished and move in ready.

Annual rental lease is $5500 a month 1st, last, security required. Cleaning fee and background checks required.

Monthly 30 Day Minimum Vacation Rental - Prices Vary Depending on Season - Please Inquire about your Dates



AMENITIES:



Pool

Roku Live Streaming TV’s

Furnished

Kitchen Stocked with CookWare

Garbage

Washer and Dryer

2 Car Garage

Office

Less than 5 minutes drive to the Beach



There are always events, festivals and adventures happening here in the area of St. Petersburg/Tampa Bay. With the Gulf Waters, Fishing, Sports, the Dali & Fine Arts Museum along with easy to travel to Theme Parks you will have plenty of areas to explore.