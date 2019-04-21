All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:35 AM

548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT

548 Plaza Seville Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

548 Plaza Seville Court, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Paradise Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available NOW for immediate move in! Updated & modern waterfront second floor condo for rent with waterfront balcony. Long term rentals only with a 12 month minimum lease. Open floor plan with new kitchen appliances and wood vaulted ceilings. See boats go by and the dolphins frolic in the water while enjoying your cup of coffee in the morning. 2 doors, a front door from parking space and one that leads out to water and dock. Possible boat dock rental available. Plenty of storage with 4 closets, and attic storage as well. Dedicated parking space, laundry and pool are a very short walk. No pets & no smoking in unit, no exceptions. Room sizes are to be verified. $175 total app fee, HOA approval required. First, last and $1000 security deposit. Call Roger to schedule a viewing today! Real Estate Broker: Roger Solem

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have any available units?
548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have?
Some of 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT offers parking.
Does 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT has a pool.
Does 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Treasure Island Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa