548 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Available NOW for immediate move in! Updated & modern waterfront second floor condo for rent with waterfront balcony. Long term rentals only with a 12 month minimum lease. Open floor plan with new kitchen appliances and wood vaulted ceilings. See boats go by and the dolphins frolic in the water while enjoying your cup of coffee in the morning. 2 doors, a front door from parking space and one that leads out to water and dock. Possible boat dock rental available. Plenty of storage with 4 closets, and attic storage as well. Dedicated parking space, laundry and pool are a very short walk. No pets & no smoking in unit, no exceptions. Room sizes are to be verified. $175 total app fee, HOA approval required. First, last and $1000 security deposit. Call Roger to schedule a viewing today! Real Estate Broker: Roger Solem