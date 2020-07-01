519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill bike storage tennis court

Beautiful Waterfront remodeled 2 Bedroom condo on Treasure Island. This ground floor unit is just steps from the water and has assigned parking at your front door, the kitchen has granite counter tops, solid wood cabinetry, upgraded appliances and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and bathroom access, there is an in unit washer/dryer combo, spacious waterside covered patio for sunsets and entertaining plus outside storage. The community offers boat slips, a large heated waterside pool with lounging areas and BBQ, bike storage and is conveniently located to the public Paradise Island Golf & Tennis. La Costa Brava is a hidden treasure just a short bike ride to the Gulf of Mexico with its sugar sand beaches, fine restaurants, banking, supermarket, entertainment and public events offering music, sand sculpturing, water sports and more. Easy commute to downtown St Pete, major airports and interstate 275. Grab your piece of Paradise and start living the dream before it slips away. Available 7/15/20 unfurnished @ $1750. mo.