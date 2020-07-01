All apartments in Treasure Island
Location

519 Plaza Seville Court, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Paradise Island

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
Beautiful Waterfront remodeled 2 Bedroom condo on Treasure Island. This ground floor unit is just steps from the water and has assigned parking at your front door, the kitchen has granite counter tops, solid wood cabinetry, upgraded appliances and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and bathroom access, there is an in unit washer/dryer combo, spacious waterside covered patio for sunsets and entertaining plus outside storage. The community offers boat slips, a large heated waterside pool with lounging areas and BBQ, bike storage and is conveniently located to the public Paradise Island Golf & Tennis. La Costa Brava is a hidden treasure just a short bike ride to the Gulf of Mexico with its sugar sand beaches, fine restaurants, banking, supermarket, entertainment and public events offering music, sand sculpturing, water sports and more. Easy commute to downtown St Pete, major airports and interstate 275. Grab your piece of Paradise and start living the dream before it slips away. Available 7/15/20 unfurnished @ $1750. mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have any available units?
519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have?
Some of 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT offers parking.
Does 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT has a pool.
Does 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
