Treasure Island, FL
450 TREASURE ISLAND CSWY, #303
450 TREASURE ISLAND CSWY, #303

450 Treasure Island Cswy # 303 · No Longer Available
Location

450 Treasure Island Cswy # 303, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Paradise Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
TOTALLY updated condo mins from the Beach! - Beauitful Treasure Island 1 bedroom Condo that has just been totally remodeled! BRAND NEW KITCHEN with granite and stainless steel appliances and BRAND NEW BATHROOM with granite and ALL NEW PAINT AND FLOORING throughout! Washer and dryer in the unit.This beautiful community it located right on the water and mins from Treasure Island Beach and an easy drive to Downtown St Pete.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4717577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

