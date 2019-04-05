450 TREASURE ISLAND CSWY, #303

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

TOTALLY updated condo mins from the Beach! - Beauitful Treasure Island 1 bedroom Condo that has just been totally remodeled! BRAND NEW KITCHEN with granite and stainless steel appliances and BRAND NEW BATHROOM with granite and ALL NEW PAINT AND FLOORING throughout! Washer and dryer in the unit.This beautiful community it located right on the water and mins from Treasure Island Beach and an easy drive to Downtown St Pete.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4717577)