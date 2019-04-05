450 Treasure Island Cswy # 303, Treasure Island, FL 33706 Paradise Island
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
TOTALLY updated condo mins from the Beach! - Beauitful Treasure Island 1 bedroom Condo that has just been totally remodeled! BRAND NEW KITCHEN with granite and stainless steel appliances and BRAND NEW BATHROOM with granite and ALL NEW PAINT AND FLOORING throughout! Washer and dryer in the unit.This beautiful community it located right on the water and mins from Treasure Island Beach and an easy drive to Downtown St Pete.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4717577)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 450 TREASURE ISLAND CSWY, #303 have any available units?
450 TREASURE ISLAND CSWY, #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 450 TREASURE ISLAND CSWY, #303 have?
Some of 450 TREASURE ISLAND CSWY, #303's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 TREASURE ISLAND CSWY, #303 currently offering any rent specials?
450 TREASURE ISLAND CSWY, #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.