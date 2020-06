Amenities

on-site laundry furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished range Property Amenities on-site laundry

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Just blocks from the Treasure Island beach, downtown, restaurants,bars and Publix is right down the block.1st floor FURNISHED unit. Building is located on the intercoastal waterway with a fishing pier. Laundry on site. Enjoy your morning coffee as the sun rises from the east over the water. Sorry, NO pets. background check and association approval required.