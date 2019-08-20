All apartments in Treasure Island
11305 5TH STREET E
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:29 PM

11305 5TH STREET E

11305 5th Street East · No Longer Available
Treasure Island
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pet Friendly Places
Furnished Apartments
Location

11305 5th Street East, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Palms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Waterfront home for rent on Isle of Palms. Enjoy wide water views across the intracoastal waterway. Three bedrooms and two full baths, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter. Beautiful Terrazzo floors throughout. This home has a great deal of living space with a huge enclosed Florida room (12' x 32') with heat and air conditioning that is not included in the square footage. Great views from inside and out. New HVAC IN 2018. Inside laundry room. Dont miss out-make this your little piece of paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11305 5TH STREET E have any available units?
11305 5TH STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 11305 5TH STREET E have?
Some of 11305 5TH STREET E's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11305 5TH STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
11305 5TH STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 5TH STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 11305 5TH STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 11305 5TH STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 11305 5TH STREET E offers parking.
Does 11305 5TH STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11305 5TH STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 5TH STREET E have a pool?
No, 11305 5TH STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 11305 5TH STREET E have accessible units?
No, 11305 5TH STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 11305 5TH STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11305 5TH STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 11305 5TH STREET E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11305 5TH STREET E has units with air conditioning.
