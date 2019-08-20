11305 5TH STREET E

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Waterfront home for rent on Isle of Palms. Enjoy wide water views across the intracoastal waterway. Three bedrooms and two full baths, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter. Beautiful Terrazzo floors throughout. This home has a great deal of living space with a huge enclosed Florida room (12' x 32') with heat and air conditioning that is not included in the square footage. Great views from inside and out. New HVAC IN 2018. Inside laundry room. Dont miss out-make this your little piece of paradise.