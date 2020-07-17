9683 Roundstone Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers, den convertible to fourth bedroom. Amenities included: central air, screened porch, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard and basic cable and internet included. Utilities included: cable and internet. Small pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,795/month rent. $2,795 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact John Mattras at 917-741-3020 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Responsible students welcome!