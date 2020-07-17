All apartments in Three Oaks
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:05 AM

9683 Roundstone Circle

9683 Roundstone Circle · (917) 741-3020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9683 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit none · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1707 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers, den convertible to fourth bedroom. Amenities included: central air, screened porch, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard and basic cable and internet included. Utilities included: cable and internet. Small pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,795/month rent. $2,795 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact John Mattras at 917-741-3020 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Responsible students welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9683 Roundstone Circle have any available units?
9683 Roundstone Circle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9683 Roundstone Circle have?
Some of 9683 Roundstone Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9683 Roundstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9683 Roundstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9683 Roundstone Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9683 Roundstone Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9683 Roundstone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9683 Roundstone Circle offers parking.
Does 9683 Roundstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9683 Roundstone Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9683 Roundstone Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9683 Roundstone Circle has a pool.
Does 9683 Roundstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 9683 Roundstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9683 Roundstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9683 Roundstone Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9683 Roundstone Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9683 Roundstone Circle has units with air conditioning.
