Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/20 COMPLETED UPDATED OPEN PLAN 3BR 2BA GRANITE K/BA - Property Id: 153845



Great LOCATIONS in desirable Three Oaks neighborhood

completely updated perfectly located in San Carlos 3bedroom 2 baths 2 car garage SFH.

Stainless Steel appliances hard laminate floors

Travertine tiled and granite tops baths

Kitchen is opened and has huge 6' granite island kitchen

central water ready for you to call your your new home...

This property is in one of the best areas of San Carlos Park quiet street and is within minutes to Florida Gulf Coast University, outlet malls and more. Vaulted ceilings with a great open floor plan.

Large rear screened lanai and backyard.

Due to Covid Showings is not available til early July.

Fill out the prescreen info if your serious:)



LAWN INCLUDED

No pets for this home

text me at 515-778-6680 to see home

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153845

Property Id 153845



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5846981)