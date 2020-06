12525 SW 124th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

BEAUTIFUL, TASTEFULLY DECORATED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE IN PEACEFUL, SAFE/SOUGHT AFTER KENDALL BREEZE COMMUNITY. DON’T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOMS, 2-1/2 BATHS W/SEPARATE LIVING/DINING, TILED FLOORS THROUGHOUT (2nd FLOOR HAS WOOD LOOK MODERN TILES). ENJOY YOUR OWN PRIVATE TROPICAL BACKYARD OASIS, WITH RECENTLY DONE PVC DECK & SYNTHETIC TURF (NO GRASS TO MOW), COCONUT PALM TREES, A MANGO & PINEAPPLES IN WOODEN PLANTERS, OR RELAX IN ONE OF THE PERFECTLY MAINTAINED COMMUNITY POOLS. BRAND NEW W/D & M/W, ALL OTHER APPLIANCES LESS THAN 3 YRS OLD. 1-CAR GARAGE W/EXTRA BUILT-IN STORAGE SPACE & WORK TABLE. COMMUNITY IS RIGHT OFF THE TURNPIKE & VERY WELL SERVED (PUBLIX, WALGREENS, OTHER RETAIL/RESTAURANTS NEARBY).