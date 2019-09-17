All apartments in Thonotosassa
9269 WATOLLA DRIVE

9269 Watolla Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9269 Watolla Dr, Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Escape to this BRAND NEW 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home tucked away in Jefferson Estates. Close to USF, shopping, entertainment, highways, restaurants and much more. This property is smart-home equipped and features a large open kitchen with granite counter tops, brand new appliances a large corner pantry and a central island for plenty of counter space. The living area is expansive with plenty of natural light, and a sliding glass door leading to the rear porch, perfect for entertaining guests. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, linen closet, as well as his and her's sinks. Just 10 minutes from Terrace Community Middle School, USF, I-75 highway, 275, Busch Gardens, Moffit Center/Hospital and much more; a truly great location!

This smart home also comes with an Alexa Dot, Echo, doorbell camera, and the ability to lock/unlock the door from your phone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

