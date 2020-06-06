12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

100% completely renovated units! New floors, new windows, new doors, new plumbing, new AC/Heat units, new paint...new, new, new! Text 727 240 6212 for a showing. Spacious living rooms, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in each apartment. Quiet street and area. Get one of these first units before prices go up! Tenant pays electric. Owner supplies water, septic and lawn care. SMALL pets okay with pet fee.



Rent $875, Security Deposit $1125



Please drive by the home and consider our requirements: Rent plus security are due prior to move in. Proof of income must be at least 2.5x rent. Evictions or felonies will not be considered. Application fee is $65 per adult, and covers full background check. Small pets are allowed, with a monthly pet fee of $20 per pet [non-aggressive breeds please].