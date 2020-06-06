All apartments in Thonotosassa
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A

12032 Grovewood Avenue · (727) 712-6073
Location

12032 Grovewood Avenue, Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
100% completely renovated units! New floors, new windows, new doors, new plumbing, new AC/Heat units, new paint...new, new, new! Text 727 240 6212 for a showing. Spacious living rooms, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in each apartment. Quiet street and area. Get one of these first units before prices go up! Tenant pays electric. Owner supplies water, septic and lawn care. SMALL pets okay with pet fee.

Rent $875, Security Deposit $1125

Please drive by the home and consider our requirements: Rent plus security are due prior to move in. Proof of income must be at least 2.5x rent. Evictions or felonies will not be considered. Application fee is $65 per adult, and covers full background check. Small pets are allowed, with a monthly pet fee of $20 per pet [non-aggressive breeds please].

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A have any available units?
12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A offer parking?
No, 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12032 Grovewood Ave Apt A has units with air conditioning.
