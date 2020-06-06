11207 East Sligh Avenue

Amenities

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,599 per month OR 7 months @ $1,649

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,627 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1958

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Block

Floors: 1 story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher

Parking: Over-sized Driveway

Laundry: Inside Laundry Room

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Tile & Hardwood

5 Private Acres

Fenced Barn

Screened lanai

Front porch



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 months or 1 year

Date Available for move in: Immediate

Deposit: 1 month +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC



Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!