11207 East Sligh Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:10 PM

11207 East Sligh Avenue

11207 East Sligh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11207 East Sligh Avenue, Thonotosassa, FL 33584

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,599 per month OR 7 months @ $1,649
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,627 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1958
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher
Parking: Over-sized Driveway
Laundry: Inside Laundry Room
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Tile & Hardwood
5 Private Acres
Fenced Barn
Screened lanai
Front porch

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 month +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC

Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

