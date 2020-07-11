/
206 Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Devon-Aire Estates
12420 SW 109th Ter
12420 Southwest 109th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1614 sqft
Amazing Home at Devon Air 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182738 A MUST SEE!!!...Ready to move in.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12605 SW 91st ST
12605 Southwest 91st Street, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
This 2-story, 2 BR/2.5 Bath within a community with Pool & gated, is Offered as an annual rental unfurnished. Also offered seasonal, short-term, fully Furnished at different pricing.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
The Crossings
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Calusa
13255 SW 88th Ln
13255 Southwest 88th Lane, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious 3bd/2ba corner unit located in the heart of Kendall just a few blocks from turnpike. Excellent schools, close to shopping centers & restaurants.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Kenland
9015 SW 125th Ave
9015 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highly Desirable Kendall Community, The Kenlands. Must See!! First Floor, Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath 750 SqFt condo. New Porcelain Floors, Spacious Covered Terrace with a Large Utility / Storage, including hurricane panels. Plenty of parking onsite.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Kenland
12455 SW 93rd Ter
12455 Southwest 93rd Terrace, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Location, Location, Location!!! Very nice condo in Kenland Pointe. Very large 1 bedroom 1 bath freshly painted with spacious living/dining area. Recently installed Washer/Dryer painted patio area with stronger closets.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Calusa
9099 SW 133rd Ct
9099 Southwest 133rd Court, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse in gate community Kendall. 3 rooms and 3 bathrooms. Master room in the second floor. 1 room and 1 bathroom at entry level. Kitchen and bath remodel. Wash and Dryer. 1908 sqf, with a patio.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Kenland
9030 SW 125th Ave
9030 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2nd Floor Condo, 980 sq.ft., 1 Bed / 2 Bath, Fully Tiled, Nice and Clean Unit with Washer/Dryer Inside. See Photos! Ample Terrace with Storage Room. Front Door to Unit is Across Elevator. Minutes from FL Turnpike & Kendall Drive Dr.
Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
10524 SW 132 COURT
10524 SW 132nd Ct, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
CROSSINGS ESTATE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION! 4/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON LARGE FULLY FENCED 10,000 SQ.FT. LOT. TILED LIVING AREAS WITH CARPETING IN BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of The Crossings
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11429 SW 110th Ln # 110
11429 Southwest 110th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Amazing Townhouse Renovated 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179395 A MUST SEE!...Rarely found two story townhouse with garage an interior patio. Two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and one bedroom one bathroom downstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8650 SW 133rd Avenue Rd Apt 219
8650 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo on the second floor with great distribution in a gated community. Laundry facility in every floor. Large enclosed and screening balcony with new floor and, a closet for storage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8351 SW 124th Ave Apt 105
8351 Southwest 124th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent Chalet in a beautiful condominium surround by business and Cinemas (RLNE5845419)
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11745 Sw 116th Terrace
11745 Southwest 116th Terrace, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1572 sqft
Hello, I have a furnished efficiency at a clean and safe home in Kendall all utilities are included . For ONE PERSON ONLY! Great location near PUBLIX and MIAMI Dade College. Good luck with your search, Craig 305-992-4111
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
11819 SW 102nd St
11819 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
GREAT COMFY HOME IN FANTASTIC FAMILY COMMUNITY! REMODELED AND IN GREAT CONDITION! A LOT OF NATURAL LIGHT! MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET! 3 AMPLE BEDROOMS.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12884 SW 134th Ter
12884 Southwest 134th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful townhouse for rent in Kendall. Tuscany Villages, 3 bed and 2 and a half baths. Patio and garage for 1 vehicle. The neighborhood has a gym, two swimming pools, a playground, and 24-hour security. The basic cable is included.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9612 SW 117th Ave
9612 Southwest 117th Avenue, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Property is situated in the heart of Kendall, near major highways and shopping centers, Baptist’s hospital, Turnpike in the West and Don Shula to the East.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8600 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8600 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2B/2b apartment on 3rd floor with beautiful and big kitchen. Large screened balcony with a beautiful garden view.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11530 SW 109th Rd
11530 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great Opportunity !! Townhouse 3bed/2.5 bath in a great location at SABAL Chase closed to Palmetto and Turnpike. Walking distance to Publix, Miami-Dade Community College, Elementary School, and Daycare center .
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow
9279 SW 138th Pl
9279 Southwest 138th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful Parc Vista Townhome rental available immediately. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath townhome. Priced at $1,750 per month. Great location, beautiful surroundings. Beautiful clubhouse with pool and tennis courts. Gate code needed to access the property.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow
9079 SW 138th Pl
9079 Southwest 138th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Condo will be Vacant 7/9/2020 // ONLY $2000 DEPOSIT // Beautiful and Spacious Condo on First Floor. All Tiled, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters, Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12830 SW 134th St
12830 Southwest 134th Street, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
GREAT RENTAL AT TUSCANY 3/2/1 WITH GARAGE CONVERTED WITH A/C, TILED THROUGHOUT, LAUNDRY ROOM, CLUB HOUSE, PLAYGROUND, CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS. (LONDON SQUARE MALL & KENDALL BREEZE & PLAZA PARADISO)
