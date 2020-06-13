Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

214 Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Crossings
11 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9432 SW 124th Ct
9432 Southwest 124th Court, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1156 sqft
2/2 corner townhouse, large tiled enclosed patio. 2 baths/;great room, upgraded baths

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kenland
1 Unit Available
12519 SW 94th Ter
12519 Southwest 94th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful townhome ready to be lived in. Spacious with double patio and lots of room for entertainment. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great schools!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13244 sw 111 terrace
13244 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Town House in Kendall/The Crossings - Property Id: 269227 Spacious town house for rent Located in the Crossings in Kendall 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13455 SW 104th Ter
13455 Southwest 104th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful home in the Crossings area. Huge covered patio ideal for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining with pass-through window to kitchen. Saltillo tile in the living areas and wood laminate in the bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9020 SW 125th Ave
9020 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$1,625 per month,water included,1st floor,(priced below rental value) unbeatable location!! Beautiful unit in one of the most sought after locations in Kendall!! Upgraded bathroom and floors, accordion shutters, washer and dryer inside.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
13255 SW 88th Ln
13255 Southwest 88th Lane, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
939 sqft
| Great 2/2 condo located in Kendall, Calusa Club Village | - Close proximity to major highways (few blocks from FL Turnpike) - Close proximity to shopping centers & restaurants (Home Depot, Kendal Lakes Plaza, Town & Country etc...

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13449 SW 108 ST CR S
13449 Southwest 108th Street Circle South, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1-story home (bigger then tax roll) in The Crossings Community! This Charming home features: Ceramic floors thru-out, high wood beam ceilings, spacious rooms, washer/dryer, living room w/view to a nice sized fenced

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kenland
1 Unit Available
8830 SW 123rd Ct
8830 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Beautiful, impeccable condo sitting on a second floor of the desirable gated community of Kenland Bend.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
9099 SW 133rd Ct
9099 Southwest 133rd Court, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse in gate community Kendall. 3 rooms and 3 bathrooms. Master room in the second floor. 1 room and 1 bathroom at entry level. Kitchen and bath remodel. Wash and Dryer. 1908 sqf, with a patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9030 SW 125th Ave
9030 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2nd Floor Condo, 980 sq.ft., 1 Bed / 2 Bath, Fully Tiled, Nice and Clean Unit with Washer/Dryer Inside. See Photos! Ample Terrace with Storage Room. Front Door to Unit is Across Elevator. Minutes from FL Turnpike & Kendall Drive Dr.

1 of 23

Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10524 SW 132 COURT
10524 SW 132nd Ct, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
CROSSINGS ESTATE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION! 4/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON LARGE FULLY FENCED 10,000 SQ.FT. LOT. TILED LIVING AREAS WITH CARPETING IN BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of The Crossings
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11744 SW 106th Terrace
11744 SW 106th Ter, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2003 sqft
AMAZING Town Home in a beautiful urban style gated community. Cook your meals with state of the art stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinetry, quartz counter tops.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13566 SW 118th Path
13566 Southwest 118th Passage, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 + garage home in gated community, Bonita Lakes. Tons of natural light, spacious bedrooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fantastic master suite with custom closets, dual sinks, and jetted tub.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9337 SW 144th Pl
9337 Southwest 144th Place, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Updated 4 bedroom (2 master suites), 3.5 bath, single family home.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12525 SW 124th Ct
12525 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
BEAUTIFUL, TASTEFULLY DECORATED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE IN PEACEFUL, SAFE/SOUGHT AFTER KENDALL BREEZE COMMUNITY.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Killian Pines
1 Unit Available
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir
11332 Southwest 114th Lane Circle, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Private Colorado Style Chalet in Pinetree Village, Great close in Kendall Location.14 ft Wood Cathedral Ceilings,Tile floors,large Sliding Glass Doors,Clerestory Windows and a Skylight bring the outdoors in. Private no traffic street.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11748 SW 103rd Ln
11748 Southwest 103rd Lane, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Cozy Townhouse located in the heart of Kendall at La Fontana off of Killian Drive.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10900 SW 141st Ave
10900 Southwest 141st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Great location! Efficiency is located in the Kendall area. Efficiency has patio that will be used for the tenant only. Efficiency could be rented with furniture at no additional cost. Call listing agent for more information.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10825 SW 112th Ave
10825 Southwest 112th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
936 sqft
Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, corner unit on the 3rd floor, almost across from Miami-Dade College and next to Community Center. Tile floors, storage closet in balcony.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12456 SW 126th Ave
12456 SW 126th Ave, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
Great 3 bed/2.5 bath two story townhome in the sought after community of Kendall Breeze. This unit consists of tile on the first floor, and brand new carpet on the second floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in The Crossings, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for The Crossings renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

