Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool clubhouse

Amazing Opportunity!!! Premiere Community of the The Crossings. Beautiful corner unit with a huge wrap around patio all around the unit. LOOKS and FEELS like acute little house. Very bright with natural light. vaulted ceiling give this place a spacious feel. parking right in front. 24 hr security, Fabulous clubhouse with Olympic size pool and exercise room. Must have a credit score of 650 or higher