Temple Terrace, FL
5155 Gainsville Dr
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:45 AM

5155 Gainsville Dr

5155 Gainsville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5155 Gainsville Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Very clean 2 bedroom 2 bath one story town home conveniently located to USF and all that Tampa has to offer. Open floor plan with split bedrooms offers new laminate flooring in the living room and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar that opens to the living room. The master bedroom offers a private bath. There is also a covered and screened patio and a nice, fenced back yard area. The complex also offers a community pool and covered picnic area. Water and Sewer is included. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5155 Gainsville Dr have any available units?
5155 Gainsville Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 5155 Gainsville Dr have?
Some of 5155 Gainsville Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5155 Gainsville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5155 Gainsville Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5155 Gainsville Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5155 Gainsville Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 5155 Gainsville Dr offer parking?
No, 5155 Gainsville Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5155 Gainsville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5155 Gainsville Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5155 Gainsville Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5155 Gainsville Dr has a pool.
Does 5155 Gainsville Dr have accessible units?
No, 5155 Gainsville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5155 Gainsville Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5155 Gainsville Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5155 Gainsville Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5155 Gainsville Dr has units with air conditioning.
