5155 Gainsville Dr

Very clean 2 bedroom 2 bath one story town home conveniently located to USF and all that Tampa has to offer. Open floor plan with split bedrooms offers new laminate flooring in the living room and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar that opens to the living room. The master bedroom offers a private bath. There is also a covered and screened patio and a nice, fenced back yard area. The complex also offers a community pool and covered picnic area. Water and Sewer is included. Don't miss out!