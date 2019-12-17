All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 308 Inverness Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
308 Inverness Ave.
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

308 Inverness Ave.

308 Inverness Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

308 Inverness Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE ON TEMPLE TERRACE GOLF COURSE !!! - Two bedroom, one bathroom, one car garage home on the Temple Terrace golf course!!! This home is clean, quiet and in an amazing location in Temple Terrace.

Small pets may be allowed at the owners discretion. Pet fee $300/pet.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

(RLNE2714819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Inverness Ave. have any available units?
308 Inverness Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 308 Inverness Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
308 Inverness Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Inverness Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Inverness Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 308 Inverness Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 308 Inverness Ave. offers parking.
Does 308 Inverness Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Inverness Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Inverness Ave. have a pool?
No, 308 Inverness Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 308 Inverness Ave. have accessible units?
No, 308 Inverness Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Inverness Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Inverness Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Inverness Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Inverness Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa