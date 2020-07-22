Rent Calculator
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:57 PM
1 of 1
11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2
11413 N 52nd St
·
No Longer Available
Location
11413 N 52nd St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Clean 2 bedroom 1 bath unit.
Water, sewer and trash are included.
Apply here: https://capitalpoint.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 have any available units?
11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Temple Terrace, FL
.
Is 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace
.
Does 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11413 N 52nd Street Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
