Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

720 N. Sinclair Ave

720 North Sinclair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

720 North Sinclair Avenue, Tavares, FL 32778

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Awesome 2/1 apartment in Tavares - Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller-Owner Approval Needed

Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Pet subject to owner approval. Minimum Deposit of $300 is required--$100 is non-refundable (balance of $200 depends on damages or odors).

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE5742133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 N. Sinclair Ave have any available units?
720 N. Sinclair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tavares, FL.
Is 720 N. Sinclair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
720 N. Sinclair Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N. Sinclair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 N. Sinclair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 720 N. Sinclair Ave offer parking?
No, 720 N. Sinclair Ave does not offer parking.
Does 720 N. Sinclair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 N. Sinclair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N. Sinclair Ave have a pool?
No, 720 N. Sinclair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 720 N. Sinclair Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 720 N. Sinclair Ave has accessible units.
Does 720 N. Sinclair Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 N. Sinclair Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 N. Sinclair Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 N. Sinclair Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
