Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Spacious new home, just completed! Over 930 square feet, big bedrooms and living room. 2 bed, 2 bath with den, open layout. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, rich, dark cabinets and breakfast bar with seating for 4! Open to dining area and living room. Huge master bedroom and master bath has double sinks and ceramic shower. Includes front and back porches. Great price too!