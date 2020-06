Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Just bring your clothes, this unit is being rented FULLY FURNISHED so you can literally move right in! This 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage villa has been immaculately kept and cleaned. Pets under 35lbs allowed. The owner would prefer a year lease but will entertain a 6-month lease as well. Rent is $1600 with a 12-month lease or $1750 with a 6-month lease.