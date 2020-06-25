384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE

Amenities

WATERFRONT CONDO! Ground floor, corner, end unit at water's edge! One bedroom/one bath - cable included, water/trash included, washer & dryer included! Keep your boat for FREE - even as a renter! Boat out your back door - Gulf access! Relax & enjoy the breeze & water views from the open patio or screened porch; watch dolphins & manatees swim & play; step into your boat & cruise out to the barrier islands; throw a fishing line off the dock or park your chair along the boardwalk & get lost in a book! Condo offers a sizable bedroom, numerous closets, inside utility & outside storage space. Complex amenities include waterside pool, casual clubhouse, waterside docks & boardwalk, gazebo picnic area & bike/canoe/kayak storage racks. Location close to everything Tarpon Springs has to offer - shopping, restaurants, Sponge Docks, golf courses, beaches, parks, hospital, Pinellas Trail! Tarpon's BEST kept waterfront secret! Love where you live!