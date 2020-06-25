All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs, FL
384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE
384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE

384 Moorings Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

384 Moorings Cove Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
WATERFRONT CONDO! Ground floor, corner, end unit at water's edge! One bedroom/one bath - cable included, water/trash included, washer & dryer included! Keep your boat for FREE - even as a renter! Boat out your back door - Gulf access! Relax & enjoy the breeze & water views from the open patio or screened porch; watch dolphins & manatees swim & play; step into your boat & cruise out to the barrier islands; throw a fishing line off the dock or park your chair along the boardwalk & get lost in a book! Condo offers a sizable bedroom, numerous closets, inside utility & outside storage space. Complex amenities include waterside pool, casual clubhouse, waterside docks & boardwalk, gazebo picnic area & bike/canoe/kayak storage racks. Location close to everything Tarpon Springs has to offer - shopping, restaurants, Sponge Docks, golf courses, beaches, parks, hospital, Pinellas Trail! Tarpon's BEST kept waterfront secret! Love where you live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have any available units?
384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
