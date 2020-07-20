All apartments in Tarpon Springs
1709 Stonehaven Way

1709 Stonehaven Way · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Stonehaven Way, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Stonehaven Way have any available units?
1709 Stonehaven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
Is 1709 Stonehaven Way currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Stonehaven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Stonehaven Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Stonehaven Way is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Stonehaven Way offer parking?
No, 1709 Stonehaven Way does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Stonehaven Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Stonehaven Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Stonehaven Way have a pool?
Yes, 1709 Stonehaven Way has a pool.
Does 1709 Stonehaven Way have accessible units?
No, 1709 Stonehaven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Stonehaven Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Stonehaven Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Stonehaven Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Stonehaven Way does not have units with air conditioning.
