All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 1130 E Oakwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
1130 E Oakwood St
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

1130 E Oakwood St

1130 East Oakwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1130 East Oakwood Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lake Tarpon Area - .You will love this newer home built in 2003.
3 bed 2 baths with 1205 sq ft and an attached over-sized 2 car garage.

Youll enjoy cooking in the beautiful galley style kitchen with custom wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.

Spacious feel throughout the home with high ceilings, neutral colors, laminate and tile floors plus lots of natural light.

Bring your boat and appetite as Lake Tarpon is blocks away and the awesome Greek restaurants at the historic Sponge Docks are only a 5 minute drive. Close proximity to beaches, shopping, and parks.

Easy access to US 19 for commuters. Nothing to do here except move in your belongings....Dont wait!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4915174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 E Oakwood St have any available units?
1130 E Oakwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
Is 1130 E Oakwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1130 E Oakwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 E Oakwood St pet-friendly?
No, 1130 E Oakwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1130 E Oakwood St offer parking?
Yes, 1130 E Oakwood St offers parking.
Does 1130 E Oakwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 E Oakwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 E Oakwood St have a pool?
No, 1130 E Oakwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1130 E Oakwood St have accessible units?
No, 1130 E Oakwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 E Oakwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 E Oakwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 E Oakwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 E Oakwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTarpon Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tarpon Springs Apartments with GymsTarpon Springs Apartments with Parking
Tarpon Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
New Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College