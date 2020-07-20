1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE

Amenities

Nestled into beautiful Pointe Alexis of Tarpon Springs, this single family three bedroom home has private back yard with preserve view and partial Gulf of Mexico water views over the top! The first floor is the two car garage with storage area, the living area is on the second floor! Spacious living area overlooking the back of the property, private dining room into kitchen with window at the front of the home to keep it light and bright adn breakfast bar into the dining area. The living area offers catherdral ceilings and wood laminate flooring with sliders out to the screen enclosed porch. Master bedroom suite with walk in closet, master bath with double sink vanity, linen closet and tiled shower. There is a separate laundry room compete with washer and dryer. The first floor can be used for storage and there is one room that will be locked for owner use. Pointe Alexis community offers their own Clubhouse, fitness center, community pool and spa, tennis courts, shuffleboard, 3 pickle ball courts and more! This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash and lawn service included in the rent. The owner may approve a small pet with pet fee.