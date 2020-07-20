All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs, FL
1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE
1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE

1061 South Pointe Alexis Drive · No Longer Available
Tarpon Springs
Location

1061 South Pointe Alexis Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Pointe Alexis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Nestled into beautiful Pointe Alexis of Tarpon Springs, this single family three bedroom home has private back yard with preserve view and partial Gulf of Mexico water views over the top! The first floor is the two car garage with storage area, the living area is on the second floor! Spacious living area overlooking the back of the property, private dining room into kitchen with window at the front of the home to keep it light and bright adn breakfast bar into the dining area. The living area offers catherdral ceilings and wood laminate flooring with sliders out to the screen enclosed porch. Master bedroom suite with walk in closet, master bath with double sink vanity, linen closet and tiled shower. There is a separate laundry room compete with washer and dryer. The first floor can be used for storage and there is one room that will be locked for owner use. Pointe Alexis community offers their own Clubhouse, fitness center, community pool and spa, tennis courts, shuffleboard, 3 pickle ball courts and more! This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash and lawn service included in the rent. The owner may approve a small pet with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have any available units?
1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have?
Some of 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1061 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
