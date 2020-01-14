All apartments in Tangerine
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct

5928 Tangerine Reserve Court · No Longer Available
Location

5928 Tangerine Reserve Court, Tangerine, FL 32757

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Tangerine Reserve in Mount Dora - Beautiful 4/3 home in Tangerine Reserve. Separate Living & Dining Rooms. Kitchen/Family Room Combo. Kitchen features breakfast bar, eating space, lots of cabinets, closet pantry, stainless steel appliances, center island and granite counter tops. Master bath has his & hers sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Inside laundry. Side entry 3 car garage. Covered open porch on both the front and back. Large backyard for entertaining. No pets preferred, but may consider 1 small to medium sized dog.

Call/Text Renee @ 352-636-1192 or email: Renee.EliteRentalMngmt@gmail.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5359331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct have any available units?
5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tangerine, FL.
What amenities does 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct have?
Some of 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct offers parking.
Does 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct have a pool?
No, 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct have accessible units?
No, 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5928 Tangerine Reserve Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

