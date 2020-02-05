9658 11TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Move-In Ready! Come see this newly renovated mobile home located in a quiet and tranquil mobile home park in Orlando. This home is equipped with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a bonus room that can also be used as a bedroom if desired. Brand new flooring and freshly clean carpet throughout. This home has been well kept and clean. Located on a spacious privately gated lot for your privacy. Located just across the street from schools, close to major highways and shopping. Contact me TODAY for more details!