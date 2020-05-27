All apartments in Taft
Taft, FL
1707 1st Street
1707 1st Street

1707 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1707 1st Street, Taft, FL 32824
Taft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1707 1st Street Available 05/27/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cottage Home For Rent! - This secluded home is situated on a large yard and features shade trees, and two solid wood decks for the front and back door. The home features wood flooring throughout the home. As you make your way around the home you'll find 3 bedrooms spaciously distributed which are all great in size and let in a wonderful array of natural lighting in each room. The Living room is connected directly to the Kitchen/Dining room. The bedrooms run off to the side and are wrapped around the Full Bathroom. Home includes Washer & Dryer hookups but these appliances are not included. Home is available for rent June 1st!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

No Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. This property is tenant occupied so we must coordinate with the tenant for showings. All showing require a mask before entering the property. AVAILABLE MOVE IN JUNE 1st

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,200.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,200.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459

(RLNE5136740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

