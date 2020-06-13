Apartment List
/
FL
/
surfside
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:52 AM

308 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL

Finding an apartment in Surfside that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9401 Collins Ave
9401 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Surfside

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7411 Carlyle AV 4
7411 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,050
350 sqft
Studio on the Beach! Fast Approval! - Property Id: 276342 Location, Location, Location!! Live blocks away from the ocean, restaurants and much more. This spacious studio won't last long.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1100 100th St
1100 100th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
MOVE-IN TODAY TO THIS AMAZING 2 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS BRAND NEW BUILDING !!! LOCATED IN BAY HARBOR ISLAND, A HIGH-END NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOSE TO BAL HARBOR SHOPS AND WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive
10082 W Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,200
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive Apt #6, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
511 75th St
511 75th St, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,400
500 sqft
PRICED TO RENT FAST AND AVAILABLE ASAP ABOUT OUR FRESH MIAMI BEACH CONDO My modern condo home has been designed for every home comfort. It is fully furnished and decorated in a sleek, modern yet contemporary style.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7610 Byron Ave
7610 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS + 30 DAYS FREE WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** Come see this amazing garden view apartment space in a great location! Live close to all the fun, and entertainment of North Beach.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
926 79th Ter
926 79th Terrace, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
FEW BLOCKS TO THE BEACH ! Garden style upgraded 2 story building. Newer appliances , fixtures, central AC, high impact windows. Free laundry on premises. Pets under 30 pounds welcome. Fast approval.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8425 Crespi Blvd
8425 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
**SPECIAL PROMO - 30 DAYS FREE W/ IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** Nobe Marina, a BRAND-NEW constructed waterfront boutique building offers bay-facing 3-bed/2-bath top corner unit with ROOFTOP TERRACE & balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7821 Carlyle
7821 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Come see this spacious and affordable residence in the desirable North Shore! Enjoy a short walk to the ocean and 36 acre beachfront park. Easily get around the neighborhood using the free trolley.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10350 W BAY HARBOR DR
10350 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled large 1 bed 1 bath+ Den the unit . High impact windows , nice size balcony .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7835 Crespi Blvd
7835 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMO - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Come see this amazing garden view 1/1 residence with waterfront pool! Located across the street from Crespi Park with new playground and pavilion, this residence is walking distance to the beach,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7415 Byron Ave
7415 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
350 sqft
This condo has been renovated for every home comfort. The condo is located in a small quaint building two short blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. This building is an MiMo classic structure.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8330 Byron Ave
8330 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy the tranquility from this waterfront 2BD corner residence! This modern and sleek apartment features huge living area and spacious dining room, picturesque IMPACT windows & doors, fully

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1020 94th St
1020 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
500 77 ST
500 77th Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
RARE TO MARKET: BRIGHT + RENOVATED TOP FLOOR ART DECO 2-BEDROOM CORNER APARTMENT, FEATURING A PRIVATE PATIO, PRIVATE CAR PARK, AND LAUNDRY ROOM. 48 HOUR APPROVAL PROCESS! FAST & EASY.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7441 Wayne Ave
7441 Wayne Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1105 sqft
Spacious and comfortable apartment, located in a privileged area, three blocks from the beach, excellent school (Biscayne Beach Elementary). One of the best views in the area. Two rooms plus den that can be used as a third bedroom, storage unit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7315 Byron Ave
7315 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,050
Large and upgraded studio just 3 blocks to the beach! Second floor with full kitchen, granite counter, wood cabinets, shower style bathroom, walk-in custom closet. Pets under 50 pounds are allowed except for prohibited or dangerous breeds.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10200 E BAY HARBOR DR
10200 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,150
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - Move in with just $500 deposit + your 1st month rent** MiMo building on Bay Harbor Island close to turquoise Beaches, Bal Harbor Shopping, and endless dining options! This garden view apartment features tile flooring

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7936 Harding Ave
7936 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
**SHORT TERM RENTAL 6MONTHS** Enjoy life at the Baronval! This boutique building features a beautifully landscaped backyard oasis with sitting area, bike storage, and more! This top floor front corner residence comes COMPLETELY FURNISHED, is flooded

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7885 Crespi Blvd
7885 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
NICE APARTMENT FOR RENT 1/1 AMPLE AND BRIGHT LIGHTED. READY TO MOVE IN. NICE GARDEN AT FRONT SIDE ON ONE STORY BUILDING. PETS OK (TENANT TO PAY PET FEE NON-REFUNDABLE). JUST A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH. STREET PARKING. NICE STREET AND NEXT TO PARK.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8144 Harding Ave
8144 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Beautiful garden view 1BD + Den / Office / Library residence in garden style building features spacious floor plan with charming details throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7315 Harding Ave
7315 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Spacious garden view apartment in desirable Bandshell District in North Shore neighborhood! Just steps to the ocean, Bandshell, and all the wonderful shops & restaurants nearby.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8300 Abbott
8300 Abbott Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Come live in this quaint top floor, corner living space, just steps from beautiful beach and 36 acre oceanfront Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Surfside, FL

Finding an apartment in Surfside that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Surfside 1 BedroomsSurfside 2 BedroomsSurfside 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSurfside 3 BedroomsSurfside Accessible Apartments
Surfside Apartments with BalconySurfside Apartments with GarageSurfside Apartments with GymSurfside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSurfside Apartments with Parking
Surfside Apartments with PoolSurfside Apartments with Washer-DryerSurfside Furnished ApartmentsSurfside Luxury PlacesSurfside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College