Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:23 PM

137 Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL with garage

Surfside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9008 Collins Ave
9008 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Live across from the beach in the beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms condo.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9499 Collins Ave
9499 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Corner residence in beautiful Spaggia on the beach. The condo spacious, open concept, modern and totally renovated - Large master bedroom and bath. Den is used as a 2nd bedroom can accommodate children or nanny.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9273 Collins Ave
9273 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,901
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice Pent house with ocean view, 2 full bathrooms, cover garage,walking distance to Ball Harbour, nice pool, beach access, gym, easy to show call today

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8855 Collins Ave
8855 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great water and downtown views from this spacious 3 bedrooms, with a wraparound balcony at Champlain Towers East, in the heart of Surfside.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8777 Collins Ave
8777 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Breathtaking ocean views offered from this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath plus den unit. This spacious residence has hardwood floors, walk-in closet and full size washer/dryer in unit . Large kitchen with eat in breakfast table.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9033 Dickens Ave
9033 Dickens Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Very pretty home located in sought after Town of Surfside.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9195 COLLINS AV
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
905 sqft
A bright apartment located right on the beaches of Surfside FL. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9501 Collins Ave
9501 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Truly rare to find, an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8955 collins
8955 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp.

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9001 Collins Ave
9001 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$26,000
2600 sqft
Luxury is reimagined at The Surf Club Four Seasons Residences by Pritzker winning architect Richard Meier.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8888 Collins Ave
8888 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE FULLY FURNISHED,DECORATED BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS BUILT IN 2000.
Results within 1 mile of Surfside

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3080 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10201 E Bay Harbor Dr
10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8041 HARDING AV
8041 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Tri level TH with covered parking 1/2 block from the beach. Entrance is on ground level. Living/dining/kitchen and powder room on 2nd floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
503 75 St
503 75th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio with private entrance in quiet, secure and well maintained building. Enjoy walking just a short distance to the beach, parks and some of the best cafes & restaurants in North Beach.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7800 Collins Ave
7800 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming furnished unit steps from the ocean. Equipped with everything you need. Partial ocean view from balconies and master bedroom

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7601 Dickens Ave
7601 Dickens Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Secure Boutique building located steps from shining beaches, restaurants, shops, super markets and minutes to South Beach and Bal Harbour shops. This remodeled unit has 2 bedroom 2 baths, with beautiful new wood tile floors throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10245 Collins Ave
10245 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DRASTICALLY REDUCED !!! PRICE TO RENT !!! UNIT IS AVAILABLE RIGHT AWAY , OCEAN FRONT UNIT !!! READY TO MOVE IN !! REDUCED REDUCED !!! READY TO MOVE IN !!! THIS UNIT IS A BIG STUDIO , LIVE ON THE WATER !! ENJOY BEATIFUL VIEWS OF THE WATER, SUNSETS

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr
9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely furnished, gorgeous and peaceful ! Unit with a private SLIP BOATt! Private dock for boats up to 38 feet in front of the unit can be seen while you are seated in the living room or in the large balcony. The view is simply amazing.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7441 Wayne Ave
7441 Wayne Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1105 sqft
Spacious and comfortable apartment, located in a privileged area, three blocks from the beach, excellent school (Biscayne Beach Elementary). One of the best views in the area. Two rooms plus den that can be used as a third bedroom, storage unit.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10201 Collins Ave
10201 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This southeast ocean front and corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms has views of the pools and the beach, is the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, it will bring much deserved happiness to you & your family.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1149 97th St
1149 97th St, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
LOCATION,LOCATION, AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN BAY HARBOR ISLANDS. LUXURY AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOMES, 4 BEDS, 4 BATHS AND AN OFFICE ROOM , RECENTLY PAINTED . IT HAS A ROOFTOP TERRACE. NICE COMMUNITY POOL.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
77 N Shore Dr
77 North Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Waterfront, New Construction 2015, No Fixed Bridges, 4 Level Townhome, ONLY unit double height ceiling for sale, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with Private Elevator.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Surfside, FL

Surfside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

