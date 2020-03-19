All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr

9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr · (813) 294-8898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
You dont want to wait to schedule your private showing for this newly constructed townhouse! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft will meet all your needs. The first level has an open floor plan with all tile and a great view to the ammenities. Brand new carpet covers the upstairs and never used onyx appliances is every renters dream! This townhouse is located within walking distance of one of the community pools and playground and just minutes from Gulf Coast beaches, shopping, and the interstate; making travel and fun as easy as can be!

Internet, Basic Cable, Garbage, and Sewer are all included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr have any available units?
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr have?
Some of 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr does offer parking.
Does 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr has a pool.
Does 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr have accessible units?
No, 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 3 Bedrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun City Center Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity