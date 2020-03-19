9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access new construction

You dont want to wait to schedule your private showing for this newly constructed townhouse! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft will meet all your needs. The first level has an open floor plan with all tile and a great view to the ammenities. Brand new carpet covers the upstairs and never used onyx appliances is every renters dream! This townhouse is located within walking distance of one of the community pools and playground and just minutes from Gulf Coast beaches, shopping, and the interstate; making travel and fun as easy as can be!



Internet, Basic Cable, Garbage, and Sewer are all included!