904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Annual Rental - Move-In Ready. 2B/2Ba/2 Car garage. Enjoy living in this Open and Spacious Single Family Home with peaceful water views. Family Room and Lanai looks out over water views so you will enjoy looking at nature as well. Split bedrooms and separate bathrooms for convenience and privacy when guests come to visit. Ready for new tenants to enjoy this spacious home, kitchen has wood finished cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters, and a breakfast bar that opens into living area for ease of conversation. Warm, welcoming color schemes and newly carpeted, new window blinds in Master bedroom that open to views of water, upgraded Master bathroom with granite counters and walk-in shower. Home has irrigation system that is watered from lake. Open outside patio area to enjoy the warm Florida sunshine and the water view too! This home is located where you can walk, or drive your golf cart across the street to local shopping area. Sun City Center, is a 55+ Senior Community with an Active Lifestyle and includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools, large fitness center for a great work-out, and enjoy the 200 Clubs which include travel club, ceramics, bridge, etc, all here waiting for your enjoyment! Don't Miss Out on this wonderful home, located in a great area and so many great amenities for you!

This Rental Home is No-Smoking - No Pets!