Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD

904 E Del Webb Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

904 E Del Webb Blvd, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Sunview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Annual Rental - Move-In Ready. 2B/2Ba/2 Car garage. Enjoy living in this Open and Spacious Single Family Home with peaceful water views. Family Room and Lanai looks out over water views so you will enjoy looking at nature as well. Split bedrooms and separate bathrooms for convenience and privacy when guests come to visit. Ready for new tenants to enjoy this spacious home, kitchen has wood finished cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters, and a breakfast bar that opens into living area for ease of conversation. Warm, welcoming color schemes and newly carpeted, new window blinds in Master bedroom that open to views of water, upgraded Master bathroom with granite counters and walk-in shower. Home has irrigation system that is watered from lake. Open outside patio area to enjoy the warm Florida sunshine and the water view too! This home is located where you can walk, or drive your golf cart across the street to local shopping area. Sun City Center, is a 55+ Senior Community with an Active Lifestyle and includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools, large fitness center for a great work-out, and enjoy the 200 Clubs which include travel club, ceramics, bridge, etc, all here waiting for your enjoyment! Don't Miss Out on this wonderful home, located in a great area and so many great amenities for you!
This Rental Home is No-Smoking - No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have any available units?
904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have?
Some of 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
