7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE

Amenities
Plenty of elbow space in this GORGEOUS home for lease in the fabulous Cypress Creek Community. This lovely home offers plenty of entertaining space with a huge Family Room, separate Breakfast area & GORGEOUS spacious Kitchen with staggered cabinets, raised panels, and crown molding. All bedrooms are upstairs for Private family time. Large Master Suite with double vanity Master Bath & huge walk-in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms & bath. Upstairs loft that can be used as arts-n-crafts, homework station, gaming area &/or media room. Separate Laundry Room with washer & dryer included. Large size yard great for family fun & pets. 2 car garage for car protection or storage. Enjoy the community amenities for all family members including Dog Park, Basketball, Clubhouse, Fitness Stations, Pool, Shaded tot lot, miles of trails & more! Call today to see this lovely home.