Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:13 AM

7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE

7237 Somerset Pond Drive · (813) 960-2300
Location

7237 Somerset Pond Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2584 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Plenty of elbow space in this GORGEOUS home for lease in the fabulous Cypress Creek Community. This lovely home offers plenty of entertaining space with a huge Family Room, separate Breakfast area & GORGEOUS spacious Kitchen with staggered cabinets, raised panels, and crown molding. All bedrooms are upstairs for Private family time. Large Master Suite with double vanity Master Bath & huge walk-in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms & bath. Upstairs loft that can be used as arts-n-crafts, homework station, gaming area &/or media room. Separate Laundry Room with washer & dryer included. Large size yard great for family fun & pets. 2 car garage for car protection or storage. Enjoy the community amenities for all family members including Dog Park, Basketball, Clubhouse, Fitness Stations, Pool, Shaded tot lot, miles of trails & more! Call today to see this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE have any available units?
7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE have?
Some of 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
