7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room

Plenty of elbow space in this GORGEOUS home for lease in the fabulous Cypress Creek Community. This lovely home offers plenty of entertaining space with a huge Family Room, separate Breakfast area & GORGEOUS spacious Kitchen with staggered cabinets, raised panels, and crown molding. All bedrooms are upstairs for Private family time. Large Master Suite with double vanity Master Bath & huge walk-in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms & bath. Upstairs loft that can be used as arts-n-crafts, homework station, gaming area &/or media room. Separate Laundry Room with washer & dryer included. Large size yard great for family fun & pets. 2 car garage for car protection or storage. Enjoy the community amenities for all family members including Dog Park, Basketball, Clubhouse, Fitness Stations, Pool, Shaded tot lot, miles of trails & more! Call today to see this lovely home.