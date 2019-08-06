All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 7219 Somerset Pond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
7219 Somerset Pond Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 2:20 AM

7219 Somerset Pond Drive

7219 Somerset Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7219 Somerset Pond Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Annual rental located in the highly desired community of Cypress Creek with waterfront living resort-style amenities including a clubhouse, pool, play ground, basketball court, dog park, and much more. This Hartford floorplan offers over 1900sf with four bedrooms and two baths located on one level. The master suite features a spacious ensuite that offers a duel vanity, a walk-in closet, plus a spacious shower. The roomy kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy the large family room that is open to the kitchen, it’s an ideal for family get together’ s and entertaining. This home overlooks a beautiful pond and has offers a lanai plus a spacious backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 Somerset Pond Drive have any available units?
7219 Somerset Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 7219 Somerset Pond Drive have?
Some of 7219 Somerset Pond Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7219 Somerset Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7219 Somerset Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 Somerset Pond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7219 Somerset Pond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7219 Somerset Pond Drive offer parking?
No, 7219 Somerset Pond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7219 Somerset Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7219 Somerset Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 Somerset Pond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7219 Somerset Pond Drive has a pool.
Does 7219 Somerset Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 7219 Somerset Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 Somerset Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7219 Somerset Pond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7219 Somerset Pond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7219 Somerset Pond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 3 Bedrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun City Center Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa