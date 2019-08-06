7219 Somerset Pond Drive

Amenities
Annual rental located in the highly desired community of Cypress Creek with waterfront living resort-style amenities including a clubhouse, pool, play ground, basketball court, dog park, and much more. This Hartford floorplan offers over 1900sf with four bedrooms and two baths located on one level. The master suite features a spacious ensuite that offers a duel vanity, a walk-in closet, plus a spacious shower. The roomy kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy the large family room that is open to the kitchen, it’s an ideal for family get together’ s and entertaining. This home overlooks a beautiful pond and has offers a lanai plus a spacious backyard.