Last updated July 13 2020

108 Apartments for rent in Sun City Center, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sun City Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Cypressview
1704 AURA COURT
1704 Aura Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1506 sqft
Check this out... This community is it's own little world, easy access to everything Sun City Center has to offer!!! This Partially furnished villa is larger than most.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1870 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
2011 FALL RIVER COURT
2011 Fall River Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
This Water front property is looking for long term tenant in an age restricted 55+ community to enjoy all that we have to offer.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
301 ANDOVER PLACE S
301 Andover Place South, Sun City Center, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY - *SUMMER RENTAL* GABLE 1/1.5/1C FURNISHED NO PETS * NO SMOKING MBR QUEEN - FLAT SCREEN - FULL SIZE WASHER / DRYER - GLASS ENCLOSED LANAI - QUIET DEAD END STREET - ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1595 sqft
You dont want to wait to schedule your private showing for this newly constructed townhouse! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft will meet all your needs. The first level has an open floor plan with all tile and a great view to the ammenities.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
St George
1357 NEW BEDFORD DRIVE
1357 New Bedford Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY ANNUAL CAMBRIDGE model 2BR/1.5 BATH/1.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Fairview Coop
1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD
1204 North Pebble Beach Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1266 sqft
This unfurnished rental home is in an age restricted community called Sun City Center. Conveniently located across from the clubhouse and all that happens here you'll have access to Pools, recreation, fitness, bus trips and more.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
15954 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2538 sqft
This gorgeous “BELLAGIO MODEL” home is waiting for you! No need to build your own house, RENT IT INSTEAD! Enter through the front glass entry door, the 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 full baths will immediately be wowed.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
South Lake Coop
1703 AMHURST CIRCLE
1703 Amhurst Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
SOUTH LAKE ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. THIS HOME WILL BE READY AND WAITING FOR YOU! ENJOY LIVING IN THIS AMAZING SUPER CLEAN TURN-KEY FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL! 2 Bedroom-2 Bath Lakefront Single Family home with an amazing Florida Room.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
1802 BEDFORD TERRACE
1802 Bedford Terrace, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This rental condo is in an age restricted community and fully furnished for your comfort. The master bedroom at the back has a walk in closet and has carpet to warm your feet.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5018 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2172 sqft
COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
4834 SANDY GLEN WAY
4834 Sandy Glen Way, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1863 sqft
Move-in Ready! This BEAUTIFUL GL Homes Capri model - 2BR plus Den/Office & 2 BTH - offers many upgrades and WATERVIEWS! Architectural details abound with a great floor plan perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen features 42” cabinets w/crown

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Unit 1
14234 WAR ADMIRAL PLACE
14234 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1747 sqft
Brand New Townhomes with Amazing Amenities For Lease! 1 Month Free and No Application Fees!! Brand new construction in the prestigious Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a covered patio, extra storage, and

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
706 W BROCKTON PLACE
706 West Brocton Place, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
992 sqft
Annual furnished rental in one of Florida's premier 55+ communities. Beautifully updated home, with great furnishings and golf cart for use – ready to move right in! The home features an open floor plan with 2 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths, and one car garage.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5014 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1956 sqft
FURNISHED POOL HOME (floor plan attached). AVAILABLE 6/1/20-1/31/21. Bring your towels and sheets but no pets and enjoy the good life at the fantastic 55+ (one tenant must be 55) Active Resort community of VALENCIA LAKES.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
660 ALLEGHENY DRIVE
660 Allegheny Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1609 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL * 55+ COMMUNITY * 2 BR/ 2 BATH / 1 GARAGE ATTACHED * $ 1,300. PER MONTH PLUS UTILITIES ( ELECTRIC, CABLE / INTERNET ) NICELY FURNISHED HOME WITH NEWER KITCHEN. LOCATED ON CLOSED GOLF COURSE w OPEN GREEN VIEW.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
South Lake Coop
1227 FORDHAM DRIVE
1227 Fordham Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1533 sqft
ANNUAL 2/2/2G WATER VIEW FROM SCREEN PORCH.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Unit 1
14232 War Admiral Place
14232 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1993 sqft
Welcome to the prestigious Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a half bath on the first floor and 3 bedrooms, a spacious loft that will be your second living room, and 2 bathrooms upstairs!! The townhome also
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
17001 PEACEFUL VALLEY DRIVE
17001 Peaceful Valley Drive, Wimauma, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1929 sqft
Spacious 4BR/2BA Single-family home available for rent in the community of Vista Palms. The home features a 2-Car Garage and in unit laundry room.
Last updated July 13
$
126 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Last updated July 13
15 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Last updated July 12
12 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
410 Blakely Court
410 Blakely Court, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1864 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
South Fork
13927 Chalk Hill Place
13927 Chalk Hill Place, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1978 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sun City Center, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sun City Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

