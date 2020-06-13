Apartment List
/
FL
/
sun city center
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

90 Apartments for rent in Sun City Center, FL with garage

Sun City Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1595 sqft
You dont want to wait to schedule your private showing for this newly constructed townhouse! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft will meet all your needs. The first level has an open floor plan with all tile and a great view to the ammenities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Unit 1
1 Unit Available
14230 War Admiral Place
14230 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2162 sqft
14230 War Admiral Place Available 07/01/20 Brand New Townhomes with Amazing Amenities For Lease! 1/2 Month Free!! - Brand new construction in the prestigious Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a tech nook and

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE
7237 Somerset Pond Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2584 sqft
Plenty of elbow space in this GORGEOUS home for lease in the fabulous Cypress Creek Community.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
15954 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2538 sqft
This gorgeous “BELLAGIO MODEL” home is waiting for you! No need to build your own house, RENT IT INSTEAD! Enter through the front glass entry door, the 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 full baths will immediately be wowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Unit 1
1 Unit Available
14234 WAR ADMIRAL PLACE
14234 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1747 sqft
Brand New Townhomes with Amazing Amenities For Lease! 1/2 Month Free and No Application Fees!! Brand new construction in the beautiful Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a half bath on the first floor and 3

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Danbury Fordham Coop
1 Unit Available
1212 FORDHAM DRIVE
1212 Fordham Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1750 sqft
Located in a 55+ community, this nicely updated home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
706 W BROCKTON PLACE
706 West Brocton Place, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
992 sqft
Annual furnished rental in one of Florida's premier 55+ communities. Beautifully updated home, with great furnishings and golf cart for use – ready to move right in! The home features an open floor plan with 2 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths, and one car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
660 ALLEGHENY DRIVE
660 Allegheny Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1609 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL * 55+ COMMUNITY * 2 BR/ 2 BATH / 1 GARAGE ATTACHED * $ 1,300. PER MONTH PLUS UTILITIES ( ELECTRIC, CABLE / INTERNET ) NICELY FURNISHED HOME WITH NEWER KITCHEN. LOCATED ON CLOSED GOLF COURSE w OPEN GREEN VIEW.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Lake Coop
1 Unit Available
1227 FORDHAM DRIVE
1227 Fordham Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1533 sqft
ANNUAL 2/2/2G WATER VIEW FROM SCREEN PORCH.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City Center
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
134 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
$
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
13006 Bridleford Dr
13006 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1808 sqft
Spacious 4/2 pool home in Kings Lake!! Formal dining room with separate living room, eat in kitchen and split bedrooms make this the perfect home for entertaining. Walk out the back sliders and enjoy the peaceful pool inside the screened lanai.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10145 Celtic Ash Dr
10145 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1862 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12710 Hampton Hill Dr
12710 Hampton Hill Drive, Riverview, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,849
2215 sqft
Enjoy this never before lived in newly built home. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,215 square feet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covington Park
1 Unit Available
6807 Exeter Park Pl
6807 Exeter Park Place, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Apollo Beach, FL Owner Financing NO BANKS NEEDED - Property Id: 190146 Owner Financing NO BANK REQUIREMENTS Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $184,900 Ranch style home that offers 3 bedroom 2 full baths in Covington Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2231 Golden Falcon Drive
2231 Golden Falcon Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1578 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR 2 1/2 BA Townhouse in Ruskin - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. The Norfolk is a Spacious 2 bedroom, 1,578 square foot townhome that offers both comfort and luxury.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1870 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2896 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
609 TANANA FALL DRIVE
609 Tanana Fall Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2441 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy this home and all the amenities.....

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE
10723 Keys Gate Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1408 sqft
Spectacular Townhouse, remodeled 3/2 nice community fresh paint, with beautiful laminate floors , a half bath , spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space you have to see, immediately will fell in love with that unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13347 PALMERA VISTA DRIVE
13347 Palmera Vista Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2046 sqft
Don’t miss out on this charming home with a two-car garage and an enclosed patio area! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10424 RED CARPET CT
10424 Red Carpet Court, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1673 sqft
If you're looking for a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a garage, this is the perfect home for you.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12604 MONTFORD LANE
12604 Montford Lane, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1499 sqft
Very nice 2 story pond front home in sought after Panther Trace. Master on first floor. 46 feet of pond front. Pretty neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sun City Center, FL

Sun City Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSun City Center 3 BedroomsSun City Center Apartments with BalconySun City Center Apartments with Garage
Sun City Center Apartments with GymSun City Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Apartments with Pool
Sun City Center Apartments with Washer-DryerSun City Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsSun City Center Furnished ApartmentsSun City Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa