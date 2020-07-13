/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
92 Apartments for rent in Sun City Center, FL with pool
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Cypressview
1704 AURA COURT
1704 Aura Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1506 sqft
Check this out... This community is it's own little world, easy access to everything Sun City Center has to offer!!! This Partially furnished villa is larger than most.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1870 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1595 sqft
You dont want to wait to schedule your private showing for this newly constructed townhouse! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft will meet all your needs. The first level has an open floor plan with all tile and a great view to the ammenities.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Coop
1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD
1204 North Pebble Beach Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1266 sqft
This unfurnished rental home is in an age restricted community called Sun City Center. Conveniently located across from the clubhouse and all that happens here you'll have access to Pools, recreation, fitness, bus trips and more.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
1012 NEWPOINT LOOP
1012 Newpoint Loop, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY FURNISHINGS BROCKTON MODEL * 2/2/1.
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
15954 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2538 sqft
This gorgeous “BELLAGIO MODEL” home is waiting for you! No need to build your own house, RENT IT INSTEAD! Enter through the front glass entry door, the 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 full baths will immediately be wowed.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
307 KNOTTWOOD COURT
307 Knottwood Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1104 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* 6/15 - 10/15/2020 LEISURE II FURNISHED 2/2/1C + SCREEN PORCH AND KNOLLS PRIVATE POOL. MBR QUEEN GBR FULL. THE KNOLLS IS A LOVELY TREED AREA with WINDING ROADS WHICH ARE GREAT FOR CYCLISTS AND WALKERS.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5018 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2172 sqft
COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4834 SANDY GLEN WAY
4834 Sandy Glen Way, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1863 sqft
Move-in Ready! This BEAUTIFUL GL Homes Capri model - 2BR plus Den/Office & 2 BTH - offers many upgrades and WATERVIEWS! Architectural details abound with a great floor plan perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen features 42” cabinets w/crown
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Unit 1
14234 WAR ADMIRAL PLACE
14234 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1747 sqft
Brand New Townhomes with Amazing Amenities For Lease! 1 Month Free and No Application Fees!! Brand new construction in the prestigious Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a covered patio, extra storage, and
1 of 29
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16231 Cape Coral Drive
16231 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2061 sqft
Valencia Lakes - 55+ Resort Style Community (RLNE5689997)
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Unit 1
14232 War Admiral Place
14232 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1993 sqft
Welcome to the prestigious Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a half bath on the first floor and 3 bedrooms, a spacious loft that will be your second living room, and 2 bathrooms upstairs!! The townhome also
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
609 La Jolla Ave
609 La Jolla Avenue, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1803 sqft
ADORABLE TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME IN 55 AND OLDER DEL WEBB'S SUN CITY FLORIDA COMMUNITY. NO LAWN CARE AS YARD IS STONES FRONT AND BACK. LIGHT AND AIRY KITCHEN CABINETS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN TO THE FAMILY ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City Center
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
$
126 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
15 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12036 Cardinal Flower Dr
12036 Cardinal Flower Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2568 sqft
12036 Cardinal Flower Dr Available 08/01/20 Waterleaf Community - Built in 2017 this well maintainted home is located in the gated community of Waterleaf. This home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2,594 Sqft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
410 Blakely Court
410 Blakely Court, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1864 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
South Fork
13927 Chalk Hill Place
13927 Chalk Hill Place, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1978 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1616 Atlantic Drive
1616 Atlantic Drive, Ruskin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,145
2827 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Fork
11417 Callaway Pond Drive
11417 Callaway Pond Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1986 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7447 Oxford Garden Cir.
7447 Oxford Gardens Circle, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1164 sqft
Covington Park - Great home located in desirable community of Covington Park. New beautiful flooring throughout the living area and new carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1614 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1614 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1817 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1744 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1744 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1936 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
