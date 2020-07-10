/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
72 Apartments for rent in Sun City Center, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
2011 FALL RIVER COURT
2011 Fall River Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
This Water front property is looking for long term tenant in an age restricted 55+ community to enjoy all that we have to offer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
201 KINGS BOULEVARD
201 Kings Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
Great Opportunity to live in a premier recreation 55 plus community. All you need is a toothbrush and a suitcase! This completely furnished home has two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open living area. The home also has a screened in Florida room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
2232 GRENADIER DRIVE
2232 Grenadier Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
984 sqft
UNFURNISHED STUART model 2/2/2C LOTS OF NEW . . . NEW KITCHEN w GRANITE ! Lovely PLUSH BEIGE Carpet thru-out. BONUS ROOM = OFFICE, SIDE DEN - you define. You pay rent of $ 1400. plus electric and renter's insurance .
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cypressview
1715 ATRIUM DRIVE
1715 Atrium Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1387 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* CAPRI MODEL 2/2/1.5C FURNISHED - DELIGHTFUL ( 1,387 SQ FT) OPEN PLAN with SCREENED PORCH ENTRY. MBR QUEEN with WALK-IN SHOWER. GBR FULL .
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
301 ANDOVER PLACE S
301 Andover Place South, Sun City Center, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY - *SUMMER RENTAL* GABLE 1/1.5/1C FURNISHED NO PETS * NO SMOKING MBR QUEEN - FLAT SCREEN - FULL SIZE WASHER / DRYER - GLASS ENCLOSED LANAI - QUIET DEAD END STREET - ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Belle Chase Coop
1508 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE
1508 Chevy Chase Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1266 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY ANNUAL POPULAR 1266 SQ FT T-2 model 2/2/1G UNFURNISHED NO CARPET - LAMINATE THRU-OUT. TENANT PAYS RENT, UTILITIES LESS WATER/SEWER, SCC COMMUNITY ASSN DUES FOR YEAR @ $ 300. PER PERSON.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1595 sqft
You dont want to wait to schedule your private showing for this newly constructed townhouse! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft will meet all your needs. The first level has an open floor plan with all tile and a great view to the ammenities.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
St George
1357 NEW BEDFORD DRIVE
1357 New Bedford Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY ANNUAL CAMBRIDGE model 2BR/1.5 BATH/1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Coop
1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD
1204 North Pebble Beach Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1266 sqft
This unfurnished rental home is in an age restricted community called Sun City Center. Conveniently located across from the clubhouse and all that happens here you'll have access to Pools, recreation, fitness, bus trips and more.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
15530 Long Cypress Drive
15530 Long Cypress Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2754 sqft
Annual. Available July 1. Unfurnished. Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
1012 NEWPOINT LOOP
1012 Newpoint Loop, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY FURNISHINGS BROCKTON MODEL * 2/2/1.
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
15954 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2538 sqft
This gorgeous “BELLAGIO MODEL” home is waiting for you! No need to build your own house, RENT IT INSTEAD! Enter through the front glass entry door, the 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 full baths will immediately be wowed.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Lake Coop
1703 AMHURST CIRCLE
1703 Amhurst Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
SOUTH LAKE ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. THIS HOME WILL BE READY AND WAITING FOR YOU! ENJOY LIVING IN THIS AMAZING SUPER CLEAN TURN-KEY FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL! 2 Bedroom-2 Bath Lakefront Single Family home with an amazing Florida Room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
307 KNOTTWOOD COURT
307 Knottwood Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1104 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* 6/15 - 10/15/2020 LEISURE II FURNISHED 2/2/1C + SCREEN PORCH AND KNOLLS PRIVATE POOL. MBR QUEEN GBR FULL. THE KNOLLS IS A LOVELY TREED AREA with WINDING ROADS WHICH ARE GREAT FOR CYCLISTS AND WALKERS.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood Greens Condo
310 FAIRSIDE COURT
310 Fairside Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL - 3 MONTH MINIMUM* FURNISHED ON GOLF COURSE DEDHAM MODEL 2/2/2G with SCREEN PORCH ON GOLF COURSE ! NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONER, UPDATED KITCHEN, SPOTLESSLY CLEAN, WASHER / DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER,
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5018 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2172 sqft
COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
706 W BROCKTON PLACE
706 West Brocton Place, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
992 sqft
Annual furnished rental in one of Florida's premier 55+ communities. Beautifully updated home, with great furnishings and golf cart for use – ready to move right in! The home features an open floor plan with 2 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths, and one car garage.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5014 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1956 sqft
FURNISHED POOL HOME (floor plan attached). AVAILABLE 6/1/20-1/31/21. Bring your towels and sheets but no pets and enjoy the good life at the fantastic 55+ (one tenant must be 55) Active Resort community of VALENCIA LAKES.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
660 ALLEGHENY DRIVE
660 Allegheny Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1609 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL * 55+ COMMUNITY * 2 BR/ 2 BATH / 1 GARAGE ATTACHED * $ 1,300. PER MONTH PLUS UTILITIES ( ELECTRIC, CABLE / INTERNET ) NICELY FURNISHED HOME WITH NEWER KITCHEN. LOCATED ON CLOSED GOLF COURSE w OPEN GREEN VIEW.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Lake Coop
1227 FORDHAM DRIVE
1227 Fordham Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1533 sqft
ANNUAL 2/2/2G WATER VIEW FROM SCREEN PORCH.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City Center
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
127 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13616 ASHLAR SLATE PLACE
13616 Ashlar Slate Place, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2567 sqft
Be the first one to rent this nearly new home. On one of the best lots in the community backs up to a protected nature preserve and pond. Beautiful interior is immaculate and the wonderful layout is perfect for any household.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
505 Winterside
505 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2995 sqft
505 Winterside Available 08/01/20 High Quality, Low Maintenance In Resort-Style MiraBay! - A PRIVATE, PRACTICALLY PERFECT APARTMENT ABOVE A 3-CAR GARAGE gives this high-quality, low-maintenance home a huge advantage for the right tenants -- even
Similar Pages
Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSun City Center 3 BedroomsSun City Center Apartments with BalconySun City Center Apartments with Garage
Sun City Center Apartments with GymSun City Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Apartments with Pool