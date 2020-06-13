Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sun City Center, FL

Finding an apartment in Sun City Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1870 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE
7237 Somerset Pond Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2584 sqft
Plenty of elbow space in this GORGEOUS home for lease in the fabulous Cypress Creek Community.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4834 SANDY GLEN WAY
4834 Sandy Glen Way, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1863 sqft
Move-in Ready! This BEAUTIFUL GL Homes Capri model - 2BR plus Den/Office & 2 BTH - offers many upgrades and WATERVIEWS! Architectural details abound with a great floor plan perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen features 42” cabinets w/crown

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16231 Cape Coral Drive
16231 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2061 sqft
Valencia Lakes - 55+ Resort Style Community (RLNE5689997)
Results within 1 mile of Sun City Center

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6315 Trent Creek Drive
6315 Trent Creek Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2620 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Fantastic 5 bedroom for rent - Property Id: 290708 This beautiful home is located in the Cypress Creek community. Walk into the spacious foyer that opens into the family room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr, Balm, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1820 sqft
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home - This 4 BR, 2 BA home in family friendly community and awaiting you. Walk through the front door to an open floor plan with high ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City Center
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
134 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
$
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10263 Newminster Loop
10263 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2307 sqft
Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home! - This 4-bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covington Park
1 Unit Available
6807 Exeter Park Pl
6807 Exeter Park Place, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Apollo Beach, FL Owner Financing NO BANKS NEEDED - Property Id: 190146 Owner Financing NO BANK REQUIREMENTS Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $184,900 Ranch style home that offers 3 bedroom 2 full baths in Covington Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2231 Golden Falcon Drive
2231 Golden Falcon Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1578 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR 2 1/2 BA Townhouse in Ruskin - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. The Norfolk is a Spacious 2 bedroom, 1,578 square foot townhome that offers both comfort and luxury.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7009 Makers Way
7009 Makers Way, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2114 sqft
Apollo Beach 4 bedroom located in Waterset - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Waterset subdivision. This home features a three way split floor plan with a living/dining great room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive
12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1255 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM, 2 AND 1/2 BATH TOWNHOME IN PANTHER TRACE! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Adorable 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6028 Flora Ter
6028 Flora Terrace, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
6028 Flora Ter Available 06/30/20 Apollo Beach Close to Parks and Beaches!!! - Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Fork
1 Unit Available
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop Available 07/01/20 Almost new house with 3/2.5/2 plus a bonus room in Riverview for $1895 per month only 2300 SF - This inviting two-story home features a paver drive and pathways.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10145 Celtic Ash Dr
10145 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1862 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
609 TANANA FALL DRIVE
609 Tanana Fall Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2441 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy this home and all the amenities.....

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
South Pointe of Tampa
1 Unit Available
13252 Early Run Lane
13252 Early Run Lane, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1936 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1616 Atlantic Drive
1616 Atlantic Drive, Ruskin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,145
2827 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1817 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
10027 Newminster Loop
10027 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2117 sqft
PERFECT OPPORTUNITY Awesome four bedroom two and half bathroom home available now with an open family room, dining room concept This property showcases 2117 square feet with huge windows for lots of sunshine, a back patio, spacious backyard and a

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
2204 4th St SW
2204 4th Street Southwest, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1817 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN QUIET RUSKIN COMMUNITY!! THIS FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME FEATURES NEWER APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS ROOMS AND DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER BATH. PEACEFUL WATERFRONT VIEW FROM THE BACK PORCH.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
2217 Roanoke Springs Drive
2217 Roanoke Springs Drive, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
New Price. 3 bed, 2 bath, with a 2 car garage, a very open 1400 sqft of living space, cathedral ceilings, and all new ceiling fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sun City Center, FL

Finding an apartment in Sun City Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

