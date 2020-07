Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

55+ COMMUNITY T-2 2/2/1G TERRAZZO FLOORS AND NO CARPET ** RENOVATION COMPLETE ** KITCHEN AND BATHS HAVE BEEN UPDATED, REDECORATED AND AWAIT YOUR ARRIVAL. MASTER BEDROOM HAS THE WALK-IN SHOWER WHILE HALL BATH IS FOR YOUR GUESTS. THIS HOME IS COMPLETE AND NOT TOO BIG BUT JUST RIGHT @ 1266 SQUARE FEET. TENANT PAYS RENT OF $ 1,350 AND UTILITIES BEING ELECTRIC , WATER , AND CABLE/INTERNET , IF DESIRED. OWNER MAINTAINS THE LAWN AND SHRUBS.